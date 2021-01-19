Mainly Sunny To Start, Clouds Will Increase Later This Afternoon & Evening

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A cold front passed through the state yesterday. This brought in a northwesterly flow and some colder air into the region. It will be cooler today with highs in the 20s for much of the state. It will also be mainly sunny for much of the day through early to mid afternoon. Clouds will start to increase throughout the region late afternoon and evening. Tonight will feature mostly cloudy skies, there is also the chance for a few snow showers as a weak storm system pushes across the state. Lows will drop back to the single digits north, teens south.

This area of low pressure will push to our east throughout the day tomorrow with high pressure to our northwest. Scattered snow showers are possible for the day on Wednesday otherwise mostly cloudy skies. Highs will run in the upper teens to mid 20s. A storm system in the Great Lakes on Thursday will give us mainly cloudy skies on Thursday. We will however remain on the dry side. It will be chilly with highs running in the teens to lower 20s. A weak area of low pressure may develop and push to our south on Friday, into the Gulf of Maine. This will by no means be a major storm but we could see some light snow develop, especially in the southern part of the state. Highs will top out in the 20s to lower 30s. Once this system passes to our east, high pressure will build into the Great Lakes for the day on Saturday. With that, we’re looking dry with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will run in the 20s to lower 30s.

Today: Mostly sunny skies for much of the day, clouds will begin to increase later this afternoon and evening. Colder, highs will run in the 20s. Winds northwest at 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. A snow shower possible, especially late. Lows will fall back to the single digits north, teens south. Winds will remain calm.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy skies, a few snow showers possible, especially south. Highs will top out in the upper teens to low 20s. Winds north at 5-15 mph.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the upper teens and low 20s.

Friday: Light snow possible. Highs will run in the 20s to lower 30s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will run in the 20s to lower 30s.

