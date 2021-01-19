Advertisement

Maine fire department suspends most operations due to positive COVID-19 cases

The department says the first case surfaced last week. It was not clear how long the...
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ALFRED, Maine (WMTW) - The Alfred Fire Rescue department has suspended most operations after multiple staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

The department says the first case surfaced last week. On Saturday, Chief Chris Carpenter decided to cease more department operations until all close contacts could be identified.

“This was a lengthy investigation and to reduce the risk to everybody the decision was made, and the fire station and apparatus were all decontaminated properly,” the department shared on Facebook Monday.

While operations are limited, Deputy Chief Jarrett Clarke, who is also a paramedic, and other members of the department who are not affected are responding to calls and providing emergency medical care until help arrives from other towns.

“Alfred Fire and Rescue remains committed to the needs of the town, but want to ensure that our firefighters and EMS providers get the testing and support needed. Moving forward we hope to complete testing of all employees and the Fire Chief and Deputy Chief are working with state and local officials to be in complete compliance,” the department wrote on Facebook.

It was not clear how long the department would be limited.

