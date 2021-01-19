Local nursing and pharmacy students to help administer COVID-19 vaccine

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Northern Light Health is relying on Nursing and Pharmacy students to help administer some of the COVID-19 doses coming to the state.

As more Mainers get the vaccine, the need for their assistance is expected to rise.

Owen Kingsley spoke with students and staff at two local universities who are putting their knowledge to work.

Ed Jobst, Husson, a Third-year pharmacy student, said, “I am humbled and honored to be a part of such a huge undertaking and I’ll work myself to death to get this state over the hurdle.”

The state’s hospital networks are tapping into a workforce on the rise.

At Husson’s School of Pharmacy, 3rd and 4th-year Pharmacy students are already administering the COVID-19 vaccine.

Dr. Kelsie Snow, Assistant Professor of Pharmacy Practice, said, “But right now all of the students have the potential to be involved as well as technicians, which includes our pre-pharmacy students as well.”

Ed Jobst, a Husson Pharmacy student, has been giving out the shot for weeks to healthcare workers at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center.

“You never know which dose is going to be the dose between someone living or not,” Jobst added.

The University of Maine school of nursing began deploying students this week to help with vaccination efforts and they have plans to ramp that up as the need increases.

Kelley Strout, Director, UMaine School Nursing, added, “Were planning to deploy 108 senior nursing students who have already gone through our laboratory courses and had laboratory training on IM injection and many have already administered several vaccines.”

One of those nursing students at EMMC is Emma Orton.

Emma Orrin, UMaine Senior Nursing Student, explained, “Were actually quite excited. During the pandemic, a lot of our clinicals and labs were interrupted so getting the chance to be out in the field and actually get to practice our nursing skills. When I told my mother in fact that I gave vaccines for about 6-8 hours, it was just kind of a shock.”

Students can even get clinical credits for their work during the pandemic.

“Even without that I would love to volunteer and continue doing things like this,” Orrin added.

