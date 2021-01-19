“Hands Around The Capitol” event canceled

(AP) -The annual “Hands Around The Capitol” event that protests the supreme court decision legalizing abortion has been canceled.

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland announced that Saturday’s event was canceled “due to safety reasons.”

The event has been each year since the 1973 U.S. Supreme Court Roe v. Wade decision.

During the event, participants gather around the Statehouse and a bell is rung for each year since the ruling.

Organizers had previously said the event would carry on and urged participants to wear masks.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.