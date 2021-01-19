Advertisement

Goodwin, Brewer boys happy to be back to basketball

Goodwin fought California wildfires over the summer.
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 9:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Brewer head boys basketball coach Ben Goodwin is back on the sidelines. He fought California wildfires over the summer.

“It was a long trip,” says Brewer boys head basketball coach Ben Goodwin, “ended up being 28 days I was out there the whole time.”

A long trip that was inspiring to his players.

“It’s not every day you get to know someone who is doing something good like that so it’s really good to know,” says Brewer senior Kyle Goodrich, “He shared some really good stories with us. Some good life lessons.”

Goodwin is very excited to be back pushing the Witches to be better.

“I’ll tell you what it is good to be back in the gym,” says Goodwin, “We always look forward to getting back in here and playing some games. Getting after it like that so it’s been wonderful.”

After fighting fires Ben is used to wearing a mask.

“Not so bad to me, we get used to it,” says Goodwin, “The kids like it cause they can’t hear me holler as much.”

His team is getting used to it too.

“It’s really hot and tiring a little faster,” says Goodrich, “Just kinda got to build up a little more stamina as we go. We’ve done a good job of that.”

Even in an empty gym.

“It is weird. Definitely quiet,” says Goodrich, “Sometimes feels like not as much of a momentum swing.”

They are as happy as their coach is to be back to basketball.

“We have been waiting for this moment for a long time,” says Goodrich, “We have all been playing together since we were really young so it’s nice to get back into the swing of things.”

