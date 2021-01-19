Advertisement

Bangor Schools going remote on Tuesday due to shortage of bus drivers

By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 6:41 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor Schools will switch to remote learning for Tuesday.

The decision was announced early Tuesday morning by the Kathy Harris-Smedberg, interim school superintendent.

She says they were forced to make the change due to shortage of bus drivers.

Further announcements will be made Tuesday as to what will happen for the remainder of the week.

On Monday, a shortage of drivers also forced MSAD 51, in Cumberland, to switch to remote learning for the rest of the week due to.

