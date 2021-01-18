Waterville Rotary Club holds 35th annual MLK breakfast

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - The Waterville Rotary Club celebrated their 35th annual Martin Luther King breakfast despite the pandemic.

Participants gathered on zoom Monday to honor the life and work of Dr. King.

Rick Dorian of the Maine Children’s Home for Little Wanderers spoke about the importance of giving back to the community.

Various religious leaders from the community addressed the group as well.

Rabbi Rachel Isaacs spoke about Dr. King’s legacy as a model of holding faith.

“Though we stand many decades after his assassination we are also citizens of an America desperate in its need to confront difficult truths about ourselves,” said Isaacs.

The breakfast included several musical numbers for participants to sing along from their homes.

Dorian introduced the group to the Poor People’s Campaign - a national call for moral revival.

