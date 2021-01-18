Variably Cloudy With A Snow Shower Possible

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - There is a cold front to our north and west this morning. It will continue to work to the south and east throughout the day, eventually passing the state later this afternoon. As this front passes, while there will not be much precipitation associated with it, there will be a good deal of clouds. Call it mostly cloudy with the slight chance for a flurry, especially north. Highs will top out in the 20s north, 30s south. Skies will clear out tonight behind this front, it will tun colder as well with lows falling back to the single digits and teens.

Tuesday will feature a lot of sunshine. It will be colder compared to where we have been recently. Temperatures will only run in the 20s statewide. An area of low pressure pushes well to our south on Wednesday with high pressure well to our northwest. Scattered snow showers are possible for the day on Wednesday otherwise mostly cloudy skies. Highs will run in the upper teens to mid 20s. A storm system in the Great Lakes on Thursday will give us mainly cloudy skies on Thursday. We will however remain on the dry side. It will be chilly with highs running in the teens to lower 20s. A weak area of low pressure may develop and push to our south on Friday, into the Gulf of Maine. This will by no means be a major storm but we could see some light snow develop, especially in the southern part of the state. Highs will top out in the 20s to lower 30s.

Today: Mostly cloudy skies, an isolated flurry possible, especially north. Highs will run in the 30s for much of the state. Winds west at 10-15 mph.

Tonight: Clearing skies and colder. Lows will fall back to the single digits north, teens south. Winds northwest at 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies. Colder, highs will run in the 20s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy skies, a few snow showers possible, especially south. Highs will top out in the upper teens to low 20s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the upper teens and low 20s.

Friday: Light snow possible. Highs will run in the 20s to lower 30s.

