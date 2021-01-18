Advertisement

‘Solidarity Bucksport’ celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. Day

'Solidarity Bucksport' celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. Day at the Bucksport/Verona Island...
'Solidarity Bucksport' celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. Day at the Bucksport/Verona Island Bridge on Monday.(Bryan Sidelinger)
By Bryan Sidelinger
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 6:02 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUCKSPORT, Maine (WABI) - The signs made it pretty clear what the people braving the wind on the Bucksport-Verona Island Bridge were there for.

“This is a celebration of Martin Luther King’s birthday,” said David Weeda of Bucksport. “To honor him and celebrate his legacy of peace.”

The group goes by the name ‘Solidarity Bucksport,’ and they say they’re a grassroots movement in support of Black Lives Matter, social justice, and bringing awareness to climate change. They’ve been meeting at the Bucksport-Verona Island Bridge to peacefully protest every week since August.

“I think one of the good reasons for us being here is it gives the people driving by a real opportunity to do something that they want to do,” Weeda said. “Which is to express support and solidarity for this.”

Solidarity Bucksport wasn’t only out to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday, but also to celebrate and promote his legacy; a legacy they say needs to be promoted as much today as it ever has.

“As the nation celebrates his birthday, we want to be out here giving people a chance to honk at a sign that says ‘Happy Birthday, Martin,’” said Weeda. “And also lots of signs that express our sentiments about how we need some social change in this country.

“Everyone knows that he was out there on the streets, doing good work, making sure that racism ends,” said Derek, also of Solidarity Bucksport who asked to go by his first name only. “Unfortunately, he didn’t one hundred percent complete that task. It’s up to all of us to continue that.”

“Social justice. Racial unity. Racial justice. All of the things that we know he stood for in his life,” Weeda added. “All of the things that play into what we’re trying to build a better future around.”

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine CDC stats for Sunday, Jan. 17
Maine CDC reports 4 new coronavirus-related deaths, 342 additional cases
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Jan. 18
Maine CDC reports 318 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths
Roughly 140 members of the MSAD 51 community are currently quarantining.
MSAD 51 schools shifting to remote learning this week
Maine CDC: Walgreens and CVS’ COVID-19 vaccinations in senior living facilities slow across Maine
Capitol Police Chief Russell Gauvin
Maine Capitol Police chief apologizes for online conspiracy posts ahead of potential unrest at state house

Latest News

AIO "Fills The Strand"
Area Interfaith Outreach collects food donations at historic Strand Theatre
Small earthquake shakes parts of Washington County
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Jan. 18
Maine CDC reports 318 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths
Many events for MLK Day in Maine are going virtual, but there are still discussions on social...
Maine celebrates Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day