‘Solidarity Bucksport’ celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. Day

BUCKSPORT, Maine (WABI) - The signs made it pretty clear what the people braving the wind on the Bucksport-Verona Island Bridge were there for.

“This is a celebration of Martin Luther King’s birthday,” said David Weeda of Bucksport. “To honor him and celebrate his legacy of peace.”

The group goes by the name ‘Solidarity Bucksport,’ and they say they’re a grassroots movement in support of Black Lives Matter, social justice, and bringing awareness to climate change. They’ve been meeting at the Bucksport-Verona Island Bridge to peacefully protest every week since August.

“I think one of the good reasons for us being here is it gives the people driving by a real opportunity to do something that they want to do,” Weeda said. “Which is to express support and solidarity for this.”

Solidarity Bucksport wasn’t only out to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday, but also to celebrate and promote his legacy; a legacy they say needs to be promoted as much today as it ever has.

“As the nation celebrates his birthday, we want to be out here giving people a chance to honk at a sign that says ‘Happy Birthday, Martin,’” said Weeda. “And also lots of signs that express our sentiments about how we need some social change in this country.

“Everyone knows that he was out there on the streets, doing good work, making sure that racism ends,” said Derek, also of Solidarity Bucksport who asked to go by his first name only. “Unfortunately, he didn’t one hundred percent complete that task. It’s up to all of us to continue that.”

“Social justice. Racial unity. Racial justice. All of the things that we know he stood for in his life,” Weeda added. “All of the things that play into what we’re trying to build a better future around.”

