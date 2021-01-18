Advertisement

Small earthquake shakes parts of Washington County

The U.S. Geological Survey says the magnitude 2.8 temblor was centered just southeast of Centerville
(Source: AP)
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 11:12 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CENTERVILLE, Maine (WMTW) - A small earthquake shook part of Downeast Maine Sunday afternoon.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the magnitude 2.8 temblor was centered just southeast of Centerville in Washington County.

That is just northwest of Jonesboro.

The earthquake was reported at 1:37 p.m. Sunday at a depth of about 5 kilometers.

There were no reports of any damage.

This was the first earthquake reported in Maine in 2021, but the state does get several small earthquakes each year.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine CDC stats for Sunday, Jan. 17
Maine CDC reports 4 new coronavirus-related deaths, 342 additional cases
Roughly 140 members of the MSAD 51 community are currently quarantining.
MSAD 51 schools shifting to remote learning this week
Maine CDC: Walgreens and CVS’ COVID-19 vaccinations in senior living facilities slow across Maine
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Jan. 18
Maine CDC reports 318 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths
Capitol Police Chief Russell Gauvin
Maine Capitol Police chief apologizes for online conspiracy posts ahead of potential unrest at state house

Latest News

Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Jan. 18
Maine CDC reports 318 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths
Many events for MLK Day in Maine are going virtual, but there are still discussions on social...
Maine celebrates Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day
Roughly 140 members of the MSAD 51 community are currently quarantining.
MSAD 51 schools shifting to remote learning this week
Capacity was capped at 50 people per hour... and ran from 9 to 3.
Augusta Civic Center hosts annual Augusta Wedding Show