Advertisement

MSAD 51 schools shifting to remote learning this week

Roughly 140 members of the MSAD 51 community are currently quarantining.
Roughly 140 members of the MSAD 51 community are currently quarantining.(Gray tv)
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 6:51 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CUMBERLAND, Maine (WMTW) - MSAD 51, with schools in Cumberland and North Yarmouth, is shifting to all remote learning this week.

Superintendent Jeff Porter made the announcement Sunday citing a shortage of bus drivers and custodians.

Porter said there are eight active cases of COVID-19 in the school community, including five new cases.

“Due to the large number of bus drivers and custodians alone that are unavailable to work this week, along with staff shortages at GHS and GMS 4-5 due to the number of quarantined staff, I am closing all of the district’s facilities to in-person learning during the week of January 19-22. There are simply not enough drivers to get students to and from school and very few custodians available to clean the district’s facilities for the week,” Porter said in a letter to families.

In-person learning is expected to resume a week from Monday.

Roughly 140 members of the MSAD 51 community are currently quarantining.

Copyright 2021 WMTW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine CDC stats for Sunday, Jan. 17
Maine CDC reports 4 new coronavirus-related deaths, 342 additional cases
Capitol Police Chief Russell Gauvin
Maine Capitol Police chief apologizes for online conspiracy posts ahead of potential unrest at state house
Maine CDC: Walgreens and CVS’ COVID-19 vaccinations in senior living facilities slow across Maine
Maine CDC stats for Saturday, January 16
Maine CDC reports 30 more Mainers have died as a result of COVID-19
Court puts halt on construction of $1B Maine power corridor

Latest News

Capacity was capped at 50 people per hour... and ran from 9 to 3.
Augusta Civic Center hosts annual Augusta Wedding Show
Nutrition coach Daija Misler teaches part of the web course.
Bangor CrossFit Holds Nutrition Webinar
A volunteer gathers books for a participant in the fair.
St. Albans school holds curbside book fair
Duck owners get creative
A Pet duck in Corinna is sporting new wheels