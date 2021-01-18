MSAD 51 schools shifting to remote learning this week

CUMBERLAND, Maine (WMTW) - MSAD 51, with schools in Cumberland and North Yarmouth, is shifting to all remote learning this week.

Superintendent Jeff Porter made the announcement Sunday citing a shortage of bus drivers and custodians.

Porter said there are eight active cases of COVID-19 in the school community, including five new cases.

“Due to the large number of bus drivers and custodians alone that are unavailable to work this week, along with staff shortages at GHS and GMS 4-5 due to the number of quarantined staff, I am closing all of the district’s facilities to in-person learning during the week of January 19-22. There are simply not enough drivers to get students to and from school and very few custodians available to clean the district’s facilities for the week,” Porter said in a letter to families.

In-person learning is expected to resume a week from Monday.

Roughly 140 members of the MSAD 51 community are currently quarantining.

Copyright 2021 WMTW. All rights reserved.