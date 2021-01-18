Maine CDC reports 318 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC reported 318 new cases of COVID-19 in the state on Monday.

Three more Mainers have died. Two of the deaths reported Monday are from Penobscot County and the other is from Hancock County.

Deaths from Penobscot County have more than tripled in a month, going from 15 on December 18th to 47 on January 18t.

Total deaths now stand at 514.

There have been 33,876 cases since the pandemic started in Maine. Of those, 27,768 are confirmed.

Maine COVID-19 statistics by county, updated Jan. 18 (WABI)

All 16 Maine counties reporting new cases yesterday. More than half are single-digit increases.

Knox and Penobscot Counties are reporting 21 new cases.

Kennebec County is reporting 15.

