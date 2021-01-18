Advertisement

Local civil rights activist shares message on MLK Day

Maine Human Rights Coalition President says we all need to be a part of Dr. King’s plan and the hope he had for all Americans.
By Morgan Sturdivant
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 6:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Many MLK Day events looked a lot different than last year because of the pandemic.

Maine Human Rights Coalition President, James Varner, says despite social restrictions, the message is still so important, especially during these troubling times in our country.

Normally, there is a gathering at Joshua Chamberlain Freedom Park in Brewer.

That’s where the North to Freedom statue stands as a memorial to the Underground Railroad.

Varner was there by himself Monday to share his thoughts with the media.

He says we all need to be a part of Dr. King’s plan and the hope he had for all Americans.

”Let’s turn this around. Let’s be a part of Dr. King’s country where we will love one another and treat one another the way we want to be treated,” says Varner.

Varner says he hopes others would get involved with the coalition and that everyone would pledge to help undo racism and discrimination in America.

He’s been involved with civil rights for 50 years.

