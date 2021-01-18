Fair & Colder Tonight & Tomorrow, Snow Showers Possible Wednesday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -The cold front that brought a few scattered snow showers to Maine today will slip off to our east this evening. A northwest breeze on the backside of the cold front will help usher a colder and more seasonable airmass into our region beginning tonight and then continuing the rest of the workweek.

High pressure currently centered along the Quebec and Ontario border will move east and control the weather across Maine later tonight and tomorrow. The high will bring Maine a partly to mostly clear sky later tonight, with low temps by dawn ranging from the single numbers north to the low to mid-teens south, with an active northwest breeze making it feel like it’s a bit below zero across northern parts of the state. The high will bring Maine and the rest of New England a fair, breezy and seasonably cold day tomorrow as high temps across Maine range from the mid to upper teens over northern parts of the state to the 20s to near 30 elsewhere.

An upper-level disturbance along with a weak surface storm will slide east from the Great Lakes Region tomorrow night. The upper-level trough and weak storm will combine to bring increasing clouds to our region tomorrow evening, with some light snow or snow shower activity likely developing later tomorrow night and then continuing into Wednesday morning as both the surface storm and upper-level trough cross New England. At this time, it appears any accumulations from the weak storm will be 1″ or less across our area.

A ridge of Canadian high pressure will bring Maine a bright and cold Thursday as it slips east across New England. A slightly more energetic “clipper type storm” will drop southeast out of central Canada later Thursday and then cross New England later Thursday night and Friday morning. Once again, the storm will be somewhat starved for moisture as it slides through the northeast, but a period of light snow will likely accompany the storm as it moves through. It appears that a coating to a couple of inches of snow may accumulate with the passage of the storm. Once the storm moves off to east the sky will clear and a gusty northwest breeze will usher a dry and cold airmass into Maine for Saturday and Sunday.

Tonight: Becoming mostly clear, with a northwest breeze between 6 and 12 mph and low temps in the mid-single numbers to mid-teens.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a northwest breeze around 10 mph and high temps in the upper teens and 20s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, scattered snow showers likely, with a northerly breeze between 5 and 10 mph and high temps in the mid-teens to mid-20s from north to south.

Thursday: More sun than clouds, with high temps in the mid-teens to mid-20s from north to south.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, light snow possible and high temps in the 20s to near freezing.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with high temps in the 20s to near freezing.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.