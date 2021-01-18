Advertisement

Bangor facility excited to start vaccination process devastated by outbreak

When residents at Westgate Center for Rehabilitation started getting vaccines, the administrator said they felt like they were going to make it.
Staff in other departments and their other facilities are also helping them through the...
Staff in other departments and their other facilities are also helping them through the coronavirus outbreak.(WABI)
By Morgan Sturdivant
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 5:48 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -After residents of an assisted living memory care facility in Bangor started getting their coronavirus vaccinations, the administrator said they felt like they were going to make it.

But, ten days later, they had an outbreak.

Westgate Center for Rehabilitation and Alzheimer’s Care currently has 64 cases of COVID-19 as of Monday, January 18th.

Administrator Tamera Leland says they’ve had 39 residents and 25 staff members tested positive.

She says there have been four deaths.

On December 29th, their long-term care residents got their first dose of the vaccine.

Residential patients were set to get their first shots next week.

Leland says this has been extremely difficult.

Her staff has been working hard since the beginning of the pandemic to keep the virus out.

”It’s very frightening, actually. I had a staff member, couldn’t believe that she was positive. She said, ‘I do absolutely everything perfect, by the book.’ And it just blew her mind that she was positive. And, it’s really hard because they become very close to their residents, and then to see all the residents become sick, it’s like losing one of your family members when you lose one of them,” says Leland.

Leland says those who tested positive will have to wait to get their vaccines.

One resident is currently hospitalized.

She says she’s working to keep families updated on their loved ones.

Many families have dropped off food and other supplies for the staff.

She says staff in other departments and their other facilities are also helping them.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine CDC stats for Sunday, Jan. 17
Maine CDC reports 4 new coronavirus-related deaths, 342 additional cases
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Jan. 18
Maine CDC reports 318 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths
Roughly 140 members of the MSAD 51 community are currently quarantining.
MSAD 51 schools shifting to remote learning this week
Maine CDC: Walgreens and CVS’ COVID-19 vaccinations in senior living facilities slow across Maine
Capitol Police Chief Russell Gauvin
Maine Capitol Police chief apologizes for online conspiracy posts ahead of potential unrest at state house

Latest News

FILE - In this Jan. 7, 2021 file photo, registered nurse Merri Lynn Anderson puts on her...
Coronavirus deaths rising across US amid winter surge
Plasma from COVID-19 survivors is helping coronavirus patients recover.
‘I had the feeling of impending doom’: COVID survivor urges plasma donation
Plasma from COVID-19 survivors is helping coronavirus patients recover.
COVID survivor urges plasma donation
Aditya Singh, 36, is charged with felony criminal trespass to a restricted area of an airport...
Man allegedly hid 3 months at Chicago airport due to COVID-19