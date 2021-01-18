Bangor facility excited to start vaccination process devastated by outbreak

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -After residents of an assisted living memory care facility in Bangor started getting their coronavirus vaccinations, the administrator said they felt like they were going to make it.

But, ten days later, they had an outbreak.

Westgate Center for Rehabilitation and Alzheimer’s Care currently has 64 cases of COVID-19 as of Monday, January 18th.

Administrator Tamera Leland says they’ve had 39 residents and 25 staff members tested positive.

She says there have been four deaths.

On December 29th, their long-term care residents got their first dose of the vaccine.

Residential patients were set to get their first shots next week.

Leland says this has been extremely difficult.

Her staff has been working hard since the beginning of the pandemic to keep the virus out.

”It’s very frightening, actually. I had a staff member, couldn’t believe that she was positive. She said, ‘I do absolutely everything perfect, by the book.’ And it just blew her mind that she was positive. And, it’s really hard because they become very close to their residents, and then to see all the residents become sick, it’s like losing one of your family members when you lose one of them,” says Leland.

Leland says those who tested positive will have to wait to get their vaccines.

One resident is currently hospitalized.

She says she’s working to keep families updated on their loved ones.

Many families have dropped off food and other supplies for the staff.

She says staff in other departments and their other facilities are also helping them.

