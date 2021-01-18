Area Interfaith Outreach collects food donations at historic Strand Theatre

ROCKLAND, Maine (WABI) -

Knox County has the 4th highest food insecurity rate in the state.

Area Interfaith Outreach has been working to solve that problem for the last 30 years.

The organization and volunteers were hard at work on Martin Luther King Junior day, continuing that service.

AIO partnered with the Strand theatre in Rockland for their first ever “Fill The Strand” event.

“This is a food and fund drive to benefit the three keystone programs that AIO offers, which is the food assistance program, energy assistance, and weekend meal,” said Molly O’Rourke, AIO’s Weekend Meal Program Manager.

“This is the first time we’ve done an event like this here. We had planned to do it in the summertime, and then with the pandemic, we pushed pause on that event. So, we decided to resurrect it here today, on MLK day, a national day of service, I think a really wonderful way to spend this day off that many of us have from work and to activate our volunteers,” she added.

The idea was inspired by GatherNH, who held a similar event in Portsmouth at a music hall.

“The idea is that we are raising food and fund donations in the hopes of filling every seat in the theatre with a bag of food for our local community members,” said O’Rourke.

Food collection boxes were set up at Allen Insurance and Main Street Markets in December.

Monetary donations were also collected online leading up to the event.

For folks who wanted to donate at the Strand directly, COVID-19 safety measures made the process seamless.

Volunteers took donations in a drive-thru manner, while practicing social distancing and wearing masks.

“The pandemic has certainly impacted the need that we’ve seen in our community. There is always a need for food and energy assistance here in Knox county, but we are finding the need has increased two fold. We’re sometimes serving twice as many families on our curbside pickup days as we did eight months ago,” said O’Rourke.

“I highly encourage folks to get involved. It doesn’t need to be a holiday or a special event, but come build this into your weekly life and figure out ways to kind of extend your personality, your unique set of skills, and offer that up to your local organization,” O’Rourke added.

AIO accomplished their mission of “Filling The Strand’” and then some.

They filled all 350 seats three times over, collecting more than 2,000 pounds of food.

Their monetary donation goal was $10,000.

By 2pm today they had raised over $24,000.

