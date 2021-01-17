Steady Precipitation Ending, Snow Showers Will Continue Tonight

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - An area of low pressure will continue to pass through the state tonight. This will result in rain for the southern parts of the state with snow and mix across the north. As the night progresses, it will likely mix with some snow even in the central and southern part of the state with the snow and mix continuing across the north. However, the steadiest of precipitation will end generally before midnight with snow showers continuing after as some colder air wraps in behind the storm system. Total storm accumulations of 4-8″ for much of the northern parts of the state with some higher amounts in the higher elevations. A couple inches of snow for central Maine with very little or no snow accumulation for Southern Maine. The winds will slowly begin to weaken throughout the night. Winds after midnight will generally run 10-25 mph which is much lighter compared to this afternoon. Lows will fall back to the 20s north, 30s south.

Some colder air will be wrapped in behind this storm tomorrow, transitioning any rain showers back over to snow showers. Otherwise, mostly cloudy for much of Sunday afternoon. Highs will top out in the 30s. The temperatures will tend to fall throughout the afternoon. A dry day with partly cloudy skies is expected Monday. Highs will top out in the 30s. A cold front will pass the state Monday night into early Tuesday. While there will not be much, if any, precipitation with it, temperatures will start dropping. It will be a bit breezy with lots of sunshine expected for the day Tuesday. Highs will top out in the 20s. High pressure will move in on Wednesday. This will result in partly cloudy skies. Highs will once again run in the 20s.

Tonight: Rain, it will likely mix with snow late. The steadiest precipitation ends before midnight. Lows will fall back to the 20s and 30s. Winds will begin to diminish, out of the SE at 10-20 mph.

Sunday: Scattered snow showers possible, otherwise mostly cloudy skies. The snow and mix will continue across the north. Highs will top out in the 30s. Breezy, winds SW at 10-20 mph.

Monday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will run in the 30s for much of the state.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will run in the 20s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs win the 20s.

