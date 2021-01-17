Advertisement

St. Albans School Holds Curbside Book Fair

Volunteers gather books based off of the tastes and age of the visitor
By Ryan Mains
Published: Jan. 16, 2021 at 7:23 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
St. Albans, Maine (WABI) - People in Saint Albans could get some new reading material from the safety of their cars this morning.

It was the Saint Albans Curbside Book Fair, where people could drive to the community school, where they’d meet with a volunteer and discuss their age and interests, then wait as the volunteers gathered a collection to suit their tastes.

The fair had a little something for everyone, from kids to teens to grown-ups, thanks to a wide array of donated options, courtesy of both local libraries and the community.

Volunteers say that the fair gives people an opportunity to keep and expand their passion for reading during a tough time.

”It’s a way to continue literacy in the community, it’s a way for families to do something together, and hopefully, get excited about reading for later on,” said Holli Baker, a volunteer for the fair and former reading teacher.

If you missed today’s fair, don’t worry, it’s held once a month, always on Saturday.

