Advertisement

Man arrested with handgun, ammo at DC checkpoint

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 16, 2021 at 7:41 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Police have arrested a man with a handgun and 500 rounds of ammunition at a checkpoint in Washington set up ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.

Wesley Allen Beeler of Front Royal, Virginia, was charged with carrying a pistol without a license after being stopped at the checkpoint near the U.S. Capitol on Friday.

Court documents say Beeler approached the checkpoint but did not have a valid credential for that area. An officer noticed he had “firearms-related stickers” on his vehicle and asked him if he had any weapons inside.

The papers say Beeler told the officers he had a handgun under the armrest and police detained him at the scene. They searched his car and found a high-capacity magazine in the 9mm handgun, along with more than 500 rounds of ammunition in the vehicle. Authorities said he didn’t have a license to carry the gun in Washington.

His attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine CDC stats for Saturday, January 16
Maine CDC reports 30 more Mainers have died as a result of COVID-19
Court puts halt on construction of $1B Maine power corridor
Capitol Police Chief Russell Gauvin
Maine Capitol Police chief apologizes for online conspiracy posts ahead of potential unrest at state house
A group of University of Maine students went the distance for Truett's Chick-fil-A in Georgia.
UMaine students adventure to Georgia Chick-Fil-A goes viral

Latest News

Michael and Amanda Lazovich of Plain, Pa., purchase Powerball and Mega Millions lottery tickets...
Powerball jackpot grows to $730M; Mega Millions to be $850M
Supporters of President Donald Trump climb the west wall of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan....
Far-right personality ‘Baked Alaska’ arrested in Capitol riot probe
President-elect Joe Biden listens during an event at The Queen theater, Saturday, Jan. 16,...
Biden outlines ‘Day One’ agenda of executive actions
Inauguration safety: Should it be held outside?