Mainly Cloudy, Blustery With A Few Snow Showers Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Our storm system that brought rain, snow, mix and windy conditions across the state yesterday is slowly working to our north this morning. Some colder air will wrap in behind this system as an upper-level trough passes the state today. This will bring us cloudy skies along with the threat for rain and snow showers. It will be quite blustery with a variable wind at 10-25 mph. Highs today will generally run in the 30s across the state. A cold front to our northwest will slowly approach the state tonight. It will move at a very slow pace and not pass the state tonight. Skies will clear out a bit and the winds will diminish throughout the night. Lows will drop back to the upper teens north, 20s south.

A mainly dry day with partly cloudy skies is expected Monday. However, the aforementioned cold front will eventually pass the state tomorrow and with that, the chance for a flurry, especially north. Highs will top out in the 30s. This cold front will bring in some colder air for the middle of the week. Tuesday will feature a lot of sunshine. Temperatures will only run in the 20s statewide. An area of low pressure pushes well to our south on Wednesday with high pressure to our northwest. An isolated snow shower south on Wednesday otherwise mostly cloudy skies. Highs will run in the upper teens and lower 20s. As that area of high pressure pushes to our north on Thursday, more sunshine is expected. Call it partly cloudy skies, highs will run in the upper teens and low 20s.

Today: Cloudy skies, a few rain and snow showers possible. Highs will run in the 30s. Blustery, winds variable at 10-20+ mph.

Tonight: Some clearing expected with a diminishing wind. Lows will fall back to the upper teens and 20s. Winds west at 10-15 mph.

Monday: Mostly cloudy skies, an isolated flurry possible, especially north. Highs will run in the 30s for much of the state.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies. Cooler, highs will run in the 20s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy skies, a snow shower possible south. Cooler, highs win the upper teens to low 20s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the upper teens and low 20s.

