Maine CDC reports 4 new coronavirus-related deaths, 342 additional cases

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Another four Mainers have died as a result of coronavirus.

The four additional deaths reported Sunday include two residents of Cumberland County, one resident of Somerset County, and one resident of York County, according to the Maine CDC.

Three of the people who died were women, while one was a man.

One was between 60 and 69 years old, one was between 70 and 79 years old, and two were 80 or older.

The Maine CDC is reporting 342 new cases Sunday.

The four new COVID-19-related deaths bring the total since the beginning of the pandemic to 511.

There are now 33,559 total cases since the beginning of the outbreak.

27,511 cases are confirmed.

York County saw the largest increase in cases with 74.

Kennebec County has 71 new cases.

Seven of Maine’s 16 counties saw an increase in double-digit cases.

Waldo and Lincoln are the only counties reporting no change Sunday.

According to the Maine CDC, 205 Mainers are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

66 are in critical care, while 26 are on a ventilator.

Maine CDC stats for Sunday, Jan 17. (WABI)

As of Sunday, 78,084 vaccinations have been given out in Maine.

According to the Maine CDC, 66,314 people have received their first dose, while 11,770 have received their second dose.

Maine Cumulative reported vaccinations as of Sunday, Jan. 17 (WABI)

The next Maine CDC briefing is scheduled for Tuesday, January 19 at 2 p.m.

