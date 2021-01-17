Bangor CrossFit Holds Nutrition Webinar

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - While the classic resolution of going to the gym may not be possible for many, Bangor CrossFit still hopes to help people get healthy heading into a new year.

This morning they hosted a special nutrition webinar that featured several coaches as they gave various tips and advice on topics such as food preparation, family nutrition, and how to properly balance a diet and still make cooking enjoyable, and answered audience questions following the presentation.

They also talked about their upcoming Family Nutrition Challenge, which is still taking entrants in the lead-up to it’s start in February.

The coaches say that they hope to teach that practicing healthy living is one element of life that we can still control.

“We don’t necessarily have control over what happens with our school and our work,” explained nutrition coach Amanda Kinney. “While we might play a small part in it, we don’t necessarily have a lot of control over it. But a few things that we do have control over is what we put in our bodies and what we do with it, so eating well and being physically active are two of the main things for living a healthy life.”

Michele Netzler, the General Manager of CrossFit Bangor, agreed, adding that, “Nutrition and what we do with our bodies is one of the only things that we can really control right now, to the best of our ability, and so trying to put as much time and effort into those two things is kind of the basis of what CrossFit Bangor is about.”

If you’d like to take part in the Family Nutrition Challenge, more info can be found at https://crossfit-bangor.triib.com/events/challenges/2391/

Or, if you’d like a free consultation on what some first steps for nutrition could be, you can go to https://crossfitbangor.com/

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.