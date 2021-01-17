Augusta Civic Center hosts annual Augusta Wedding Show

Advertisement

Published: Jan. 17, 2021 at 6:52 PM EST
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Augusta Civic Center played host for the annual Augusta Wedding Show today.

The event was produced by New England Premier Events.

Capacity was capped at 50 people per-hour and ran from 9 to 3.

Visitors were required to wear masks and practice social distancing.

Organizers say although the Civic Center closed in March, it was able to reopen to events like this in July of last year, with an increase in safety precautions.

”We created an entire diagram to ensure social distancing, of course it’s a policy, not just of the state, but also of the city of Augusta that masks are required in all public buildings, and since the Civic Center is owned by the city we follow that guideline as well,” says Augusta Civic Center Deputy Director Margaret Noel. “And everyone is spaced out pretty well, everyone’s complying, and we’ve had no issues.”

In addition to masks and social distancing, guests were asked to follow arrows on the floor and enter and exit through one-way paths.

