Nestlé recalls 762,000 pounds of pepperoni Hot Pockets

More than 760,000 pounds of Hot Pockets have been recalled because of concerns they could contain pieces of glass and hard plastic.(USDA via CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 16, 2021 at 12:45 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
MOUNT STERLING, Ky. (AP) — Nestlé Prepared Foods is recalling more than 762,000 pounds of pepperoni Hot Pockets, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said.

The frozen stuffed sandwiches — shipped to retail stores nationwide — are being recalled because they “may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically pieces of glass and hard plastic,” the USDA said Friday.

The problem was discovered when the company received four consumer complaints of extraneous material in pepperoni Hot Pockets, the department said. The company has received one report of a “minor oral injury” associated with consumption of the product, the USDA said.

The recall is for 54-ounce packages containing 12 “Nestlé Hot Pockets Brand Sandwiches: Premium Pepperoni made with pork, chicken and beef pizza garlic buttery crust.” Affected boxes have a “Best before Feb 2022” date and lot codes of 0318544624, 0319544614, 0320544614 and 0321544614, the department said.

The boxes also have the establishment number “EST. 7721A” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

“Consumers who have purchased this product are urged not to consume it,” the USDA said. “This product should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.”

