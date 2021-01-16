Maine men’s hockey edges Providence for first win there in a decade

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - UMaine survived a crossbar in the final seconds but they snapped a losing streak at Providence dating back to December 2010 with a 4-3 road win.

The Black Bears had to come from behind twice in the game. Poisson scored the first. Brady Gaudette was in the right place at the right time to equalize again in the 3rd. Gaudette’s goal knotted it at 2.

Poisson would score on a great shot off an even better pass from Adam Dawe to give Maine the 3-2 lead in the 3rd. Jacob Schmidt-Svejstrup added an empty netter and it was a good thing he did.

Providence got a goal from Uula Ruikka in the final minute to make it a one goal game. Michael Callahan, who had scored earlier in the game, hit the crossbar with about 10 seconds left which would have tied it.

Victor Ostman got the start and the win. He made 37 saves.

