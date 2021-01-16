Advertisement

Maine men’s hockey edges Providence for first win there in a decade

First win at Schneider Arena since December 2010
(WABI)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 10:44 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - UMaine survived a crossbar in the final seconds but they snapped a losing streak at Providence dating back to December 2010 with a 4-3 road win.

The Black Bears had to come from behind twice in the game. Poisson scored the first. Brady Gaudette was in the right place at the right time to equalize again in the 3rd. Gaudette’s goal knotted it at 2.

Poisson would score on a great shot off an even better pass from Adam Dawe to give Maine the 3-2 lead in the 3rd. Jacob Schmidt-Svejstrup added an empty netter and it was a good thing he did.

Providence got a goal from Uula Ruikka in the final minute to make it a one goal game. Michael Callahan, who had scored earlier in the game, hit the crossbar with about 10 seconds left which would have tied it.

Victor Ostman got the start and the win. He made 37 saves.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

She was taken to Long Creek Youth Development Center.
12-year-old Maine girl charged with attempted murder after stabbing father, police say
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Jan. 15
Maine CDC reports 830 new COVID-19 cases, 16 deaths
Brunswick man arrested after a hit-and-run plane crash
Rain, Snow & Mix Develops Tomorrow
Rain, Snow & Mix Develops Saturday
File image
Clinton woman sentenced for social security fraud and false statements

Latest News

Skowhegan boys edge Mt. Blue, other central Maine teams get in games
Skowhegan boys edge Mt. Blue, other central Maine teams get in games
Millan credits dad as biggest basketball inspiration
America East Player of the Week Millan credits her dad as biggest basketball inspiration
DHHS Commissioner discusses county color designation and sports
DHHS Commissioner discusses county color designation and sports
Bangor, Brewer open high school season with wins
Bangor, Brewer open high school basketball season with wins