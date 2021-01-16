Maine CDC: Walgreens and CVS’ COVID-19 vaccinations in senior living facilities slow across Maine

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Earlier this week, officials with the Maine CDC noted that they were disappointed with the slow pace of use of 1,950 doses of the Pfizer vaccine from Walgreens.

Walgreens and CVS are two pharmacy chains playing a key role in administering vaccines to older Mainers in long-term care facilities.

Dr. Nirav Shah says the pharmacy chains are not using them quickly enough to protect staff and residents in those facilities.

Shah says Walgreens was not able to give the Maine CDC clear guidance and timelines as to when those vaccines would be used.

Those vaccines were moved to two Central Maine hospital where they could be used, immediately.

The Maine CDC is doing that again, this time with and independent pharmacy in Bangor.

Shah says 975 doses have been allocated from Walgreens to this Bangor pharmacy so they can continue to vaccinate residents and staff in local long-term care facilities.

“There were facilities waiting to be vaccinated. A pharmacy that was willing and able to vaccinate them and doses that were not slated for use. I want to be clear. This will not slow down anybody. It’s the opposite. This will speed up the process,” said Shah.

DHHS Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew says the Maine CDC is directly supporting independent pharmacies around Maine, as well.

Next week, 2,100 doses will be given out to a number of pharmacies to help them speed up the vaccination process.

