Advertisement

Maine CDC: Walgreens and CVS’ COVID-19 vaccinations in senior living facilities slow across Maine

Walgreens and CVS are two pharmacy chains playing a key role in administering vaccines to older Mainers in long-term care facilities.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 16, 2021 at 11:21 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Earlier this week, officials with the Maine CDC noted that they were disappointed with the slow pace of use of 1,950 doses of the Pfizer vaccine from Walgreens.

Walgreens and CVS are two pharmacy chains playing a key role in administering vaccines to older Mainers in long-term care facilities.

Dr. Nirav Shah says the pharmacy chains are not using them quickly enough to protect staff and residents in those facilities.

Shah says Walgreens was not able to give the Maine CDC clear guidance and timelines as to when those vaccines would be used.

Those vaccines were moved to two Central Maine hospital where they could be used, immediately.

The Maine CDC is doing that again, this time with and independent pharmacy in Bangor.

Shah says 975 doses have been allocated from Walgreens to this Bangor pharmacy so they can continue to vaccinate residents and staff in local long-term care facilities.

“There were facilities waiting to be vaccinated. A pharmacy that was willing and able to vaccinate them and doses that were not slated for use. I want to be clear. This will not slow down anybody. It’s the opposite. This will speed up the process,” said Shah.

DHHS Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew says the Maine CDC is directly supporting independent pharmacies around Maine, as well.

Next week, 2,100 doses will be given out to a number of pharmacies to help them speed up the vaccination process.

WATCH LIVE NOW: Maine CDC Briefing

WATCH LIVE NOW: Maine CDC Briefing

Posted by WABI TV5 on Friday, January 15, 2021

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

She was taken to Long Creek Youth Development Center.
12-year-old Maine girl charged with attempted murder after stabbing father, police say
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Jan. 15
Maine CDC reports 830 new COVID-19 cases, 16 deaths
Brunswick man arrested after a hit-and-run plane crash
Rain, Snow & Mix Develops Tomorrow
Rain, Snow & Mix Develops Saturday
File image
Clinton woman sentenced for social security fraud and false statements

Latest News

Maine CDC stats for Saturday, January 16
Maine CDC reports 30 more Mainers have died as a result of COVID-19
Maine CDC investigating more outbreaks at nursing homes, residential care facilities
The effort to expand COVID-19 vaccinations in Maine will be an expensive endeavor and newly...
COVID-19 relief money in Maine bound for vaccine infrastructure
Bad news from Operation Warp Speed for Maine
Operation Warp Speed says no big vaccine increase for Maine