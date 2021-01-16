Advertisement

Maine CDC reports 30 more Mainers have died as a result of COVID-19

Saturday marks one of the deadliest day of the pandemic here in Maine.
Maine CDC stats for Saturday, January 16
Maine CDC stats for Saturday, January 16(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 16, 2021 at 8:40 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Another 30 Mainers have died as a result of coronavirus.

Saturday marks one of the deadliest days of the pandemic here in Maine.

507 people have now died as a result of COVID-19.

The Maine CDC is reporting 444 new cases of the virus.

Deaths are being reporting in Cumberland, York, Androscoggin, Kennebec, Penobscot, Oxford, and Hancock counties.

Penobscot County had the most deaths overnight with eight.

Total cases top 33,000.

There are 27,249 confirmed cases.

Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah said Friday that 20% of all the hospitalizations since the beginning of the pandemic have happened in the past month.

Maine CDC Stats for Saturday, January 16
Maine CDC Stats for Saturday, January 16(WABI)

York County saw nearly 100 new cases overnight with 97.

Cumberland County has 85 new cases.

Penobscot and Kennebec counties are each reporting 63 new cases.

As of Saturday, the Maine CDC is reporting 74,805 people have received a coronavirus vaccine.

63,268 have received the first dose, while 11, 537 people have received the second dose.

COVID-19 Vaccination in Maine as of Jan. 16
COVID-19 Vaccination in Maine as of Jan. 16(WABI)

The next Maine CDC briefing is scheduled for Tuesday, January 19 at 2 p.m.

You can watch on air, online, and on the WABI Facebook page.

