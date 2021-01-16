Advertisement

Federal appeals court rejects Kennebec County mother’s wrongful death lawsuit

This all happened when police were investigating a burglary in the area.
(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 7:46 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON, MA (WABI) - A Federal Appeals Court in Boston rejected a Kennebec County mother’s wrongful death lawsuit filed against police who shot and killed her daughter.

Jessica Fagre claims officers used excessive force when they killed 18-year-old Amber Fagre of Oakland in 2017.

The high court found “no reasonable jury” could determine that the trooper knew or should have to know amber was a passenger in a car when he shot into it.

25-year-old Kadhar Bailey of Gardiner was driving.

Bailey was also killed.

This all happened when police were investigating a burglary in the area.

According to police, Bailey was shot after ramming a state police cruiser.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

She was taken to Long Creek Youth Development Center.
12-year-old Maine girl charged with attempted murder after stabbing father, police say
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Jan. 15
Maine CDC reports 830 new COVID-19 cases, 16 deaths
Brunswick man arrested after a hit-and-run plane crash
Rain, Snow & Mix Develops Tomorrow
Rain, Snow & Mix Develops Saturday
File image
Clinton woman sentenced for social security fraud and false statements

Latest News

Capitol Police Chief Russell Gauvin
Maine Capitol Police chief apologizes for online conspiracy posts ahead of potential unrest at state house
Matthew Gagnon says they are all eagerly awaiting to hear when they will be next.
Seniors at Bangor independent living facility hopeful for vaccine
Old Town 8th graders built new trails for their city.
Old Town eighth graders build new trails for city
WAVES initiative looks to build connections among Maine teens.
WAVES initiative looking to connect teens in Maine