Federal appeals court rejects Kennebec County mother’s wrongful death lawsuit

BOSTON, MA (WABI) - A Federal Appeals Court in Boston rejected a Kennebec County mother’s wrongful death lawsuit filed against police who shot and killed her daughter.

Jessica Fagre claims officers used excessive force when they killed 18-year-old Amber Fagre of Oakland in 2017.

The high court found “no reasonable jury” could determine that the trooper knew or should have to know amber was a passenger in a car when he shot into it.

25-year-old Kadhar Bailey of Gardiner was driving.

Bailey was also killed.

This all happened when police were investigating a burglary in the area.

According to police, Bailey was shot after ramming a state police cruiser.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.