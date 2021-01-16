DHHS Commissioner discusses county color designation and sports

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - High school winter sports games are underway. Many were concerned about Friday’s county color determination.

It indicates remote learning, and in cases of yellow counties, has meant cancelled MPA sports activities.

“The Maine Principal’s Association adopted a policy that said if a county is yellow there would not be school sports,” says Maine DHHS Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew, “Because if there has to be hybrid learning, they argue it probably makes sense not to bring children, or youth, together to play sports... Our health advisories are for the purpose of schools to make decisions on in-person learning,”

