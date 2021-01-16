Becoming Windy With Rain, Snow & Mix Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Clouds have taken over the region as a strong upper-level low pressure system is moving through the Great Lakes region. A secondary low pressure has developed in the Mid-Atlantic and this storm will eventually push into our region mid to late morning. We will stay dry through the late morning hours as that’s when the precipitation will start to break out in most areas. It will move in from southwest to northeast from around 10am to 2pm. Rain is likely for the southern parts of the state, especially the coast. For Central Maine, it will start as a wintry mix before transitioning to rain in most areas. Across the north and mountains, it will likely stay snow and mix for the duration of the event. As much as 4-8″ of snow across the north and mountains. A couple inches of snow for much of Central Maine, however, the snow may get washed away as the precipitation transitions to rain. Highs will run in the 30s to mid 40s. The winds will also be quite gusty, especially near and along the coast. Winds will gust 30-45 mph for inland areas, with 45 –55 mph gusts at times near the coast. The steady precipitation will generally wrap up tonight. Lows will fall back to the 20s and 30s.

Some colder air will be wrapped in behind this storm tomorrow, transitioning any rain showers back over to snow showers. Otherwise, mostly cloudy for much of Sunday afternoon. Highs will top out in the 30s. The temperatures will tend to fall throughout the afternoon. A dry day with partly cloudy skies is expected Monday. Highs will top out in the 30s. A cold front will pass the state Monday night into early Tuesday. While there will not be much, if any, precipitation with it, temperatures will start dropping. It will be a bit breezy with lots of sunshine expected for the day Tuesday. Highs will top out in the 20s. High pressure will move in on Wednesday. This will result in partly cloudy skies. Highs will once again run in the 20s.

Today: Rain develops for the southern and coastal areas. A wintry mix to rain for much of interior Maine, however, it will stay mix and snow across the north and mountains. Highs will run in the 30s north, to mid 40s south. Winds E/SE 15-30 mph. Gusts to 30-45 mph for inland regions, 45-55 mph gusts near the coast.

Tonight: Rain, it will likely mix with snow late. Lows will fall back to the 20s and 30s. Winds will begin to diminish, out of the SE at 10-20 mph.

Sunday: Scattered snow showers possible, otherwise mostly cloudy skies. Highs will top out in the 30s. Breezy, winds SW at 10-20 mph.

Monday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will run in the 30s for much of the state.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will run in the 20s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs win the 20s.

