Bangor Chamber of Commerce hosts first Virtual Hot Stove event

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor Region Chamber of Commerce held their first Virtual Hot Stove event this morning over Zoom.

Typically, Hot Stoves are held in-person once a month during the legislative session, but was held virtually this month for the first time due to the pandemic.

Councilor Sarah Dubay of the Bangor City Council says these forums invite area leaders and legislators to speak about important issues that have an impact on those in the community and state.

”The Chamber of Commerce thought it was really important to get folks together to talk about, you know, issues of impact at a business and at a policy level. So, this morning was the first virtual Hot Stove that we’ve ever held,” says Bangor City Council Councilor Sarah Dubay. “We weren’t sure how it was going to work, but we had over 50 folks join us on a Zoom platform this morning, you know, to talk about things that are really important to them, to get updates from Augusta and from D.C., and to just have a general conversation about what we see happening in this region. So, I’m taking it as a huge success.”

The next Virtual Hot Stove is scheduled for February 13th.

You can find more information at bangorregion.com.

