Advertisement

Bangor Chamber of Commerce hosts first Virtual Hot Stove event

Typically, Hot Stoves are held in-person once a month during the legislative session, but was held virtually this month for the first time due to the pandemic.
(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 16, 2021 at 6:35 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor Region Chamber of Commerce held their first Virtual Hot Stove event this morning over Zoom.

Typically, Hot Stoves are held in-person once a month during the legislative session, but was held virtually this month for the first time due to the pandemic.

Councilor Sarah Dubay of the Bangor City Council says these forums invite area leaders and legislators to speak about important issues that have an impact on those in the community and state.

”The Chamber of Commerce thought it was really important to get folks together to talk about, you know, issues of impact at a business and at a policy level. So, this morning was the first virtual Hot Stove that we’ve ever held,” says Bangor City Council Councilor Sarah Dubay. “We weren’t sure how it was going to work, but we had over 50 folks join us on a Zoom platform this morning, you know, to talk about things that are really important to them, to get updates from Augusta and from D.C., and to just have a general conversation about what we see happening in this region. So, I’m taking it as a huge success.”

The next Virtual Hot Stove is scheduled for February 13th.

You can find more information at bangorregion.com.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

She was taken to Long Creek Youth Development Center.
12-year-old Maine girl charged with attempted murder after stabbing father, police say
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Jan. 15
Maine CDC reports 830 new COVID-19 cases, 16 deaths
Court puts halt on construction of $1B Maine power corridor
Maine CDC stats for Saturday, January 16
Maine CDC reports 30 more Mainers have died as a result of COVID-19
Brunswick man arrested after a hit-and-run plane crash

Latest News

Rain, Snow & Wind Will Develop Today
Steady Rain & Snow Ending, Snow Showers Will Continue
We introduce you to a couple in Corinna who have gotten creative for their feathered ones.
A pet duck in Corinna is sporting new wheels
Maine National Guard Troops leaving for D.C. this weekend
Capitol Police Chief Russell Gauvin
Maine Capitol Police chief apologizes for online conspiracy posts ahead of potential unrest at state house