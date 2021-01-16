Aroma Joe’s celebrating ‘BeanAversary’ Saturday with free coffee for customers

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - A local coffee chain is celebrating its ‘BeanAversary’ Saturday.

Aroma Joe’s Coffee is offering customers a free 16 oz cup of hot or iced coffee.

For every free coffee given Saturday, Aroma Joe’s will donate $1 to the Aroma Joe’s Honduras Coffee Farmers Group - a new group of Honduran coffee farmers that produce and supply coffee. These funds will help improve their standard of living and farming practices.

“Our Honduras coffee farmers have been negatively impacted by two recent hurricanes, COVID and historically low coffee pricing. Aroma Joe’s has always been an amazing partner and this extra support will have far reaching impact. These funds allow the Aroma Joe’s Honduras Coffee Farmers Group to increase their standard of living, encourage continued coffee farming and enable them to invest in farming improvements.”

Aroma Joe’s has locations in Orono, Ellsworth, Waterville, Augusta, and other cities and towns across southern Maine.

A full list of locations can be found at: aromajoes.com/location.

Happy BeanAversary AJ's Nation! Celebrate our sustainably grown, ethically sourced and delicious proprietary bean blend with a FREE 16oz hot or iced coffee today! For every cup we give away, we’re donating $1 to our Coffee Farmers Group in Honduras! pic.twitter.com/yG6EUU6Ksx — Aroma Joe's Coffee (@AromaJoesCoffee) January 16, 2021

