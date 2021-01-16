Aroma Joe’s celebrating ‘BeanAversary’ Saturday with free coffee for customers
Aroma Joe’s Coffee is offering customers a free 16 oz cup of hot or iced coffee.
Published: Jan. 16, 2021 at 8:17 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - A local coffee chain is celebrating its ‘BeanAversary’ Saturday.
Aroma Joe’s Coffee is offering customers a free 16 oz cup of hot or iced coffee.
For every free coffee given Saturday, Aroma Joe’s will donate $1 to the Aroma Joe’s Honduras Coffee Farmers Group - a new group of Honduran coffee farmers that produce and supply coffee. These funds will help improve their standard of living and farming practices.
Aroma Joe’s has locations in Orono, Ellsworth, Waterville, Augusta, and other cities and towns across southern Maine.
A full list of locations can be found at: aromajoes.com/location.
Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.