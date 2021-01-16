Advertisement

Aroma Joe's celebrating 'BeanAversary' Saturday with free coffee for customers

Aroma Joe’s Coffee is offering customers a free 16 oz cup of hot or iced coffee.
By Alyssa Thurlow
Published: Jan. 16, 2021
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - A local coffee chain is celebrating its ‘BeanAversary’ Saturday.

Aroma Joe’s Coffee is offering customers a free 16 oz cup of hot or iced coffee.

For every free coffee given Saturday, Aroma Joe’s will donate $1 to the Aroma Joe’s Honduras Coffee Farmers Group - a new group of Honduran coffee farmers that produce and supply coffee. These funds will help improve their standard of living and farming practices.

Aroma Joe’s has locations in Orono, Ellsworth, Waterville, Augusta, and other cities and towns across southern Maine.

A full list of locations can be found at: aromajoes.com/location.

