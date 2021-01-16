America East Player of the Week Millan credits her dad as biggest basketball inspiration

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - UMaine women’s basketball had its series changed to a pair of games at Albany this weekend. As long as star Blanca Millan is there, it doesn’t seem to matter who they play. The conference Player of the Week shared about her biggest basketball inspiration, who is still pushing her to be great.

“I used to practice with my dad a lot. My dad was the best professional basketball player in Spain. He was a big guard, he was really, really, really good. I looked up to him a lot,” says UMaine senior Blanca Millan, “My free throws, my shooting form, everything I learned from him. I watched a lot of him... We talk a lot too. I call him before every game. He always sees things I don’t see. I missing a couple free throws that I usually don’t, and he’s like your wrist is not doing what you usually do. Your wrist is going to this side. Some pull-ups in the second games when I am tired, he’s like, you are using your arms you are not using your legs a lot. He sees a lot most people don’t see. He knows me really well, so in the moment, I’m like oh... dad... and try to fix it.”

