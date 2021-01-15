Advertisement

WinterKids Winter Games are underway in Maine

Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 10:56 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
MAINE (WMTW) - The 4th annual WinterKids Winter Games are underway across Maine.

Kids, teachers and families in nearly 100 communities in Maine are taking part in the 4-week program that offers free resources for ages preschool through grade 8. The program includes outdoor activities and nutrition challenges.

“We are thrilled to offer a fun, active way to engage all kids in outdoor learning throughout the winter,” said Julie Mulkern, WinterKids Executive Director. “This year, the Winter Games is focused on resilience, inclusion, community and service within the context of celebrating winter through outdoor physical activity, nutrition, and family engagement.”

WinterKids’ Winter Games allows kids to participate, whether they are receiving in-person education or learning at home. WinterKids provides resources for both teachers and parents to get their kids outside and active. There is also a WinterKids Winter Games Facebook group for resource sharing, and downloadable activities on the organization’s website. You can also visit the WinterKids website to get materials.

WMTW is a proud sponsor of WinterKids.

