WAVES initiative looking to connect teens in Maine

WAVES stands for Wilderness Activities and Virtual Engagement for Students.
By Courtney Cortright
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 6:26 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The state has launched a new initiative to support the mental health of Maine teens.

It’s called WAVES - which stands for Wilderness Activities and Virtual Engagement for Students.

WAVES is the latest project in the #ConnectKidsNow! campaign and will build a statewide network of online and outdoor opportunities, provided by multiple state agencies and community organizations, for Maine students to interact safely.”

The goal is to connect kids safely during a time when it’s harder to be together.

“I am eager to work collaboratively across State agencies and to elevate and support the individuals and organizations already delivering opportunities for safe social engagement,” said Project Director Sarah Woog. “Through these collaborative efforts, and by accessing, listening, and responding to youth voices from every corner and community of our great State, we will deliver on our promise: ‘Every week every Maine teen safely engages socially with a community of peers.’ I am honored to lead this innovative and important project.”

“The Department of Education has provided additional resources and supports for school staff, students and their families since March, and has been focused on ensuring that the nutritional, educational and social-emotional needs of every student are being met,” said Education Commissioner Pender Makin. “WAVES is an innovative take on the deep connections and collaborative spirit that makes Maine both a united and diverse community. Keeping Maine students socially connected to one another, and to the resources and opportunities found in our great state, has both immediate and long-term benefits.”

They have this challenge on their Instagram.

”Go outside take a picture of something that gives you a sense of peace and gratitude and post it with the #wavesMaine the first 20 entries will receive onesies kind of around the theme of comfort and care and a winner will be announced and have the opportunity to connect with Senator Angus King,” Project Director Sarah Woog said.

Use #wavesMaine to connect with other Maine teens on Instagram.

According to a press release from the Department of Education said, “Resources and activities will include access to safe online communities, regular meetings around shared interests, and a searchable and dynamic database of the State of Maine where teens can find current outdoor engagement opportunities in their region or community, such as ice fishing derbies or hiking clubs, for example.”

They have a website launching on February 1st.

For more information, visit this website.

You can also reach out to Project Director Sarah Woog at sarah.woog@maine.gov.

