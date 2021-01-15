Advertisement

Waterville Hannaford gives donation to area nonprofits

They donated $1,000 to the Mid-Maine Homeless Shelter and Fairfield Interfaith Food Pantry.
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 5:22 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - A Waterville Hannaford donated $2,000 to local organizations.

They celebrated their recent renovations by donating $1,000 to the Fairfield Interfaith Food Pantry

Another thousand went to the Mid Maine Homeless Shelter.

Store Manager Toby Suttie says it’s important to them to give back to them was a no brainer.

“With the challenges faced daily with food insecurity and homelessness, especially this past year, I just felt that those two organizations were the ones that should receive this award. This donation is gong to allow those two organizations to continue fill their passion for helping others and serving the community,” said Suttie.

Suttie says he hopes the store’s renovations will enhance customer convenience for the people who need it most.

