UMaine women’s basketball, women’s hockey have changes to weekend schedule

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The UMaine women’s basketball and women’s hockey programs have new destinations this weekend.

Both teams had their series cancelled with Vermont.

Women’s hoops will now play at Albany, they were to play later this year and moved it up, Saturday and Sunday at noon both days.

Women’s hockey will now travel to play #4 Northeastern Sunday at 2 PM.

