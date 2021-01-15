Advertisement

UMaine system launches new partnership for COVID-19 testing program

It will allow for roughly 16,000 saliva-based, PCR tests per week.
UMaine System offering virtual events to help high school seniors achieve higher education
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 5:19 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The University of Maine System will implement weekly COVID-19 testing for the spring semester.

They entered a partnership with COVID-19 testing provider Shield T3.

The partnership includes a mobile testing site and eliminates the need to ship samples to out of state labs for processing.

UMaine System Chancellor says he believes a testing schedule is critical to maintaining academic operations during the pandemic.

”The background rate of infection in Maine is far far higher today than it was in August when we began the last semester and in the nation and even higher in some of the other states where many of our students come from,” said Dannel Malloy, Chancellor of the UMaine System.

UMS says the testing strategy this spring will involve weekly testing of everyone participating in in-person learning.

Participants will not be charged for any costs related to testing.

