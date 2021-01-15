UMaine students adventure to Georgia Chick-Fil-A goes viral

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - You know the feeling when you crave your favorite food but it’s not in the house?

A group of University of Maine students didn’t just go down the street to satisfy their cravings and in the process, they went viral.

University of Maine Student, Bri Cusumano, said, “I didn’t think I would go viral at all.”

Behind University of Maine student, Bri Cusumano is always her crew.

“Our friend group is crazy,” University of Maine student Madison Chaialee, said.

University of Maine student, Hannah Lindstrom, added, “We really egg each other on a lot.”

These eight friends wanted to go on a road trip.

Cusumano explained, “I don’t know it just happened.”

But driving this road trip was one big craving - Chick-Fil-A.

I know what you’re thinking maybe they will go to this one on Stillwater Avenue in Bangor, but they wanted something different.

It seems others on Tik Tok totally understood.

Cusumano said. “We decided to go to the Hawaiian Chick-fil-A.”

Lindstrom added, “It’s called Truett’s Luau.”

A trip from Orono to Fayetteville, Georgia is about 1,300 miles.

“We stayed our 6 feet apart and wore masks and took every precaution,” Lindstrom explained.

A 20-plus hour road trip– gone viral - all because of a simple craving.

“It’s the only one in the country,” Cusumano said.

They just had to get a taste.

University of Maine student, Daniel Khat, said “There were fish tacos, a variety of those. There was a pineapple milkshake.”

“My burger with the pineapple was so good,” Mollie Higgins explained.

Their food run now has more than three-quarters of a million likes.

“So many comments of people tagging their friends like wanting to do it which is really cool to see,” Cusumano said.

It seems a craving is something satisfying to watch.

“How the algorithm worked is it took people from Maine and then people also from Georgia,” Cusumano explained.

While it started out all about the food - it was always about friendship.

University of Maine student, Daniel Khat, said, “it’s not about the destination it’s how you get there and who you’re with. The experience.”

“Georgia holds a special spot in our hearts. I think everyone can probably agree with that,” University of Maine student, Grace Maloney said.

This group knows about other special Chick-fil-A’s because of comments on Tik Tok.

Bri says they’re already planning another adventure.

