Seniors at Bangor independent living facility hopeful for vaccine

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Many seniors in the Bangor area are still waiting to get their coronavirus vaccination.

We spoke to the Executive Director of Solstice Senior Living in Bangor.

Matthew Gagnon says they are all eagerly awaiting to hear when they will be next.

Gagnon says they are working with Walgreens for their doses.

Gagnon says they are ready for when they get the call.

Resident, Catherine Wallace, says she’s excited to get her vaccine

”Everybody here has really high hopes for it. And honestly, a lot of residents want it and it’s just one of those things. We’re just waiting,” Executive Director of Solstice Senior Living, Matthew Gagnon, said.

“I hope it will happen soon because I have a wedding to go to in June. My grandson is getting married in June and my son-in-law has already got hotel reservations for us so I hope they get the vaccine going for us real soon. For everybody,” Resident, Catherine Wallace said.

Gagnon says since they’re an independent senior living center they may go later than other places.

