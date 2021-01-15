Advertisement

Resounding resilience seen by people of all ages since start of pandemic

It’s safe to say all of our lives have changed since COVID-19 first started to spread.
We spoke to members of the community after living in a pandemic a year later.
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 7:53 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It may be hard to believe but it’s been a year since we started hearing about the new illness that would sweep the globe.

From the lockdown to remote learning and so many things being cancelled, the last year has been unpredictable, to say the least..

Mental health experts say loneliness, depression and anxiety in people of all ages has been at an all time high due to the pandemic, but we’ve also seen more people reaching out for help and to help others.

”Folks have moved mountains both in their own families and with their schools and their communities, things that they never thought they could do, they’re so much stronger then they ever knew. That’s so important to hang on to that. And whatever the other end of this pandemic whatever that looks like to be able to embrace that and remember that. We can’t talk about resilience enough,” says Chris McLaughlin, Associate Vice President of Community and Pediatric Services for Northern Light Acadia Hospital.

He says thankfully more and more people are reaching out for help and support.

Nami Maine offers their Teen Text line at 515-8398.

The Maine Warmline is available 24/7 at 1-866-771-WARM.

