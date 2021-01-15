Rain, Snow & Mix Develops Saturday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - An area of low pressure will move through the Great Lakes region during the day on Saturday. A secondary low pressure will develop and push through Southern New England tomorrow. This means that rain will develop during the mid to late morning hours in the southwest parts of the state. The precipitation will advance to the north and east throughout the day. Rain is likely for the southern parts of the state. For Central Maine, it will start as a wintry mix before transitioning to rain in most areas. Across the north and mountains, it will likely stay snow and mix for the duration of the event. As much as 3-7″ of snow across the north and mountains. A couple inches of snow for much of Central Maine. Highs will run in the 30s to mid 40s. The winds will also be quite gusty, especially near and along the coast. Winds will gust 30-40 mph for inland areas, with 45 –50 mph gusts at times near the coast. The steady precipitation will generally wrap up Saturday night. Some colder air will be wrapped in behind this storm on Sunday, transitioning any rain showers back over to snow showers. Otherwise, mostly cloudy for much of Sunday afternoon. Highs will top out in the 30s.

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Lows will fall back to the 20s and lower 30s. Winds light out of the east.

Saturday: Rain for the southern and coastal areas. A wintry mix to rain for much of interior Maine, however, it will likely stay mix and snow across the far north and mountains. Highs will run in the mid 30s north, to mid 40s south. Winds E/SE 15-25 mph. Gusts to 30-40 mph for inland regions, 45-50 mph gusts near the coast.

Sunday: Scattered snow showers possible, otherwise mostly cloudy skies. Highs will top out in the 30s.

Monday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will run in the 30s for much of the state.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will run in the 20s to near 30 degrees.

