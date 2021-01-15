Partly Cloudy Today, Rain, Snow & Mix Develops Tomorrow

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure has built directly over the state this morning. It will dominate our weather for today. However, it will slowly drift off to our north and east throughout the morning and afternoon. Look for clouds this morning, with partly to mostly sunny skies for much of the day. Highs will top out in the 30s to near 40 degrees. As the nighttime approaches, clouds will begin to increase out ahead of our next weather maker. Low will fall back to the 20s and lower 30s.

An area of low pressure will move through the Great Lakes region during the day on Saturday. A secondary low pressure will develop and push through Southern New England tomorrow. This means that rain will develop during the mid to late morning hours in the southwest parts of the state. The precipitation will advance to the north and east throughout the day. Rain is likely for the southern parts of the state. For Central Maine, it will start as a wintry mix before transitioning to rain in most areas. Across the north and mountains, it will likely stay snow and mix for the duration of the event. As much as 3-7″ of snow across the north and mountains. A couple inches of snow for much of Central Maine. Highs will run in the 30s to mid 40s. The winds will also be quite gusty, especially near and along the coast. Winds will gust 30-40 mph for inland areas, with 45 –50 mph gusts at times near the coast. The steady precipitation will generally wrap up Saturday night. Some colder air will be wrapped in behind this storm on Sunday, transitioning any rain showers back over to snow showers. Otherwise, mostly cloudy for much of Sunday afternoon. Highs will top out in the 30s. A dry day with partly cloudy skies is expected Monday. Highs will top out in the 30s. While it will be a bit breezy, lots of sunshine is expected for the day Tuesday. Highs will top out in the 20s to near 30 degrees.

Today: Mostly cloudy to start, otherwise partly to mostly sunny skies for much of the day. Highs will run in the 30s. Winds N/NW at 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Lows will fall back to the 20s and lower 30s. Winds light out of the east.

Saturday: Rain for the southern and coastal areas. A wintry mix to rain for much of interior Maine, however, it will likely stay mix and snow across the far north and mountains. Highs will run in the mid 30s north, to mid 40s south. Winds E/SE 15-25 mph. Gusts to 30-40 mph for inland regions, 45-50 mph gusts near the coast.

Sunday: Scattered snow showers possible, otherwise mostly cloudy skies. Highs will top out in the 30s.

Monday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will run in the 30s for much of the state.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will run in the 20s to near 30 degrees.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.