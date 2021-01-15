Advertisement

Partly Cloudy Today, Rain, Snow & Mix Develops Tomorrow

By Ryan Munn
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 8:11 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure has built directly over the state this morning. It will dominate our weather for today. However, it will slowly drift off to our north and east throughout the morning and afternoon. Look for clouds this morning, with partly to mostly sunny skies for much of the day. Highs will top out in the 30s to near 40 degrees. As the nighttime approaches, clouds will begin to increase out ahead of our next weather maker. Low will fall back to the 20s and lower 30s.

An area of low pressure will move through the Great Lakes region during the day on Saturday. A secondary low pressure will develop and push through Southern New England tomorrow. This means that rain will develop during the mid to late morning hours in the southwest parts of the state. The precipitation will advance to the north and east throughout the day. Rain is likely for the southern parts of the state. For Central Maine, it will start as a wintry mix before transitioning to rain in most areas. Across the north and mountains, it will likely stay snow and mix for the duration of the event. As much as 3-7″ of snow across the north and mountains. A couple inches of snow for much of Central Maine. Highs will run in the 30s to mid 40s. The winds will also be quite gusty, especially near and along the coast. Winds will gust 30-40 mph for inland areas, with 45 –50 mph gusts at times near the coast. The steady precipitation will generally wrap up Saturday night. Some colder air will be wrapped in behind this storm on Sunday, transitioning any rain showers back over to snow showers. Otherwise, mostly cloudy for much of Sunday afternoon. Highs will top out in the 30s. A dry day with partly cloudy skies is expected Monday. Highs will top out in the 30s. While it will be a bit breezy, lots of sunshine is expected for the day Tuesday. Highs will top out in the 20s to near 30 degrees.

Today: Mostly cloudy to start, otherwise partly to mostly sunny skies for much of the day. Highs will run in the 30s. Winds N/NW at 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Lows will fall back to the 20s and lower 30s. Winds light out of the east.

Saturday: Rain for the southern and coastal areas. A wintry mix to rain for much of interior Maine, however, it will likely stay mix and snow across the far north and mountains. Highs will run in the mid 30s north, to mid 40s south. Winds E/SE 15-25 mph. Gusts to 30-40 mph for inland regions, 45-50 mph gusts near the coast.

Sunday: Scattered snow showers possible, otherwise mostly cloudy skies. Highs will top out in the 30s.

Monday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will run in the 30s for much of the state.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will run in the 20s to near 30 degrees.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

For the second day in a row, newly recorded cases of coronavirus in Maine are more than 800.
Newly recorded coronavirus cases in Maine exceed 800 for second day in a row
Tevis Williams of Bangor charged with Assaulting a two year old.
Bangor man accused of abusing girlfriend’s two year old
She was taken to Long Creek Youth Development Center.
12-year-old Maine girl charged with attempted murder after stabbing father, police say
Conspiracy theory promoter and Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia says she will...
Ga. congresswoman says she’ll file articles of impeachment against Biden
Police car
One man dead after crash in Topsfield

Latest News

Partly Cloudy Today, Rain, Snow & Mix Tomorrow
Partly Cloudy Today, Rain, Snow & Mix Develops Tomorrow
Mostly Sunny & Pleasant Friday, Rain & Mix Saturday
Mostly Sunny & Pleasant Friday, Rain & Mix Saturday
Mostly Sunny & Pleasant Friday, Rain & Mix Saturday
Mostly Sunny & Pleasant Friday, Rain & Mix Saturday
Bright & Pleasant Friday, Developing Rain, Mix & Snow Saturday