Operation Warp Speed says no big vaccine increase for Maine

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Maine will not be receiving a drastic increase in doses of coronavirus vaccine.

That goes against what state leaders were told by officials with Operation Warp Speed earlier this week.

During Friday’s CDC briefing Dr. Nirav Shah explained that they were told this week the U.S. CDC would be releasing all doses it had in reserve to states across the nation.

The federal government would be relying on doses coming off production lines for that all-important second shot.

They learned today that had, in essence, already happened and that the weekly doses for Maine would remain static.

Officials called this news disheartening and voiced frustration with the handling nationally.

But they maintain the state’s plan will stay the same.

“The bottom line is that it does not affect who may be vaccinated and it may not affect where in the scheme out you may be vaccinated, but it may affect how quickly you may receive your vaccine,” explained Shah.

Shah did say that they have no reason to believe, and have not been told by anyone, that people who have received their first dose would be in jeopardy of not getting their second dose.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.