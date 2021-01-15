New coalition calls for policies to address ‘current crises’ across the state

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Members of a new and diverse coalition came together Friday, calling for policies that address what they call current crises across the state

The Renew Maine Alliance consists of 20 grassroots organizations including indigenous tribes, frontline communities, and youth groups.

Their 2021 policy agenda addresses unemployment, racial injustice, the coronavirus pandemic and current climate crisis.

Young people like Anthony Marvin are hoping to enact change for future generations.

“By increasing the stock of affordable housing while also ensuring housing and climate justice this proposed legislation will try to tackle the problems my generation and all folks who live in this area are facing on a scale that’s sufficient to the scope of these crises,” said Anthony Marvin with Sunrise Maine.

Various bills will be submitted to lawmakers for the 130th session.

Representative Seth Berry of Bowdoinham is presenting a bill for a consumer owned utility.

Something he says will allow for reliability and affordability.

“Lower cost, local control, and far better opportunities to create clean energy. It allows us to finance the grid at about half the cost of our current model,” said Berry.

Indigenous leaders will be pushing for tribal sovereignty across the state.

“We need to complete a big part of the work that we started. These recommendations seek to amend the 1980 Maine Indian Land Claim Settlement act that has really served to undermine the self determination and sovereignty of tribes,” said Penobscot Tribe Ambassador Maulian Dana.

Other members of the coalition discussed legislature for housing bonds and solar-energy development.

