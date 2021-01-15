Maine CDC reports 830 new COVID-19 cases, 16 deaths

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC reported 830 new cases of coronavirus and another 16 related deaths on Friday.

With five more deaths, Aroostook County now reports 30 total. One month ago, there were only two.

Penobscot, Washington, Hancock, Androscoggin and Cumberland counties each list two more deaths. Oxford County has one.

The number of Mainers who have died with COVID-19 rose to 477.

It’s the state’s third-straight day of 800-plus new cases. Overall cases total 32,781. Of those, 26,923 are confirmed.

Maine’s 16 counties are reported the following case increases Friday:

Androscoggin - 91

Aroostook - 45

Cumberland - 214

Franklin - 7

Hancock - 12

Kennebec - 89

Knox - 4

Lincoln - 7

Oxford - 38

Penobscot - 91

Piscataquis - 3

Sagadahoc - 14

Somerset - 23

Waldo - 8

Washington - 16

York - 152

