Maine CDC investigating more outbreaks at nursing homes, residential care facilities

(Kevin Hagen | AP Photo/Kevin Hagen)
By Catherine Pegram
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 5:20 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC is investigating more COVID-19 outbreaks at nursing homes and other residential care facilities.

CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah said Friday there are now 39 cases of coronavirus at Dexter Health Care. An investigation was first opened there one week ago.

The CDC is tracking two new outbreaks, too.

One is at Klearview Manor Nursing Home in Fairfield, where there are three cases.

At Halldale Manor in Farmingdale, an assisted living facility, 18 cases are being reported.

