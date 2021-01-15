Husson women’s hoops back to practice hoping to play some games

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The North Atlantic Conference shut down its basketball season and tournament this week. Husson women’s basketball back to practice anyway and taking steps in the right direction.

“It feels great you know. You don’t know how much you are going to miss something until you don’t have it,” says Husson head women’s basketball coach Kissy Walker, “It’s just been really weird not having basketball. Once you hit the floor, and you start doing it again, you just get right back in the routine.”

Freshmen like Ellsworth’s Trinity Montigny are fitting in.

“It feels great I am always kind of a busy body person so it feels good to be back in the gym,” says Husson freshman Trinity Montigny, “It gives me something to focus on, so, I am really grateful for that.”

Working on those fundamentals to make sure they can play right away.

“Yeah I think so. Working on the little things so that the freshman mistakes don’t happen,” says Husson freshman Makaelyn Porter, “We can kind of get used to the system and ease our way into it.”

And they do plan to play if all goes well.

“Hoping to get some games in before perhaps someone gets hit,” says Walker, “One if one team obviously, or player, gets Covid then will be shut down so it would be nice to get as much in as possible.”

