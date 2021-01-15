Governor Mills receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Governor Mills received her first dose of the coronavirus vaccine at the Blaine House Friday.

The Governor was vaccinated on the recommendation of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention as part of Phase 1a as a person critical to Maine’s COVID-19 response.

It was the Moderna vaccine and was administered by Dr. James Jarvis from Northern Light EMMC.

Governor Mills will receive the second, and final dose, of the vaccine in 28 days.

