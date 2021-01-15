Gov. Mills puts Maine National Guard on standby ahead of potential protests at State House

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) -Gov. Janet Mills announced Friday that she has activated the Maine National Guard to help law enforcement in advance of potential protests at the State House.

Mills said she activated the National Guard and put them on standby out of an abundance of caution to make sure they are ready if their support is needed.

The Maine Department of Public Safety, as a result of national reports, is specifically tracking and preparing for any potential events in Augusta on Sunday through the presidential inauguration on Wednesday.

The governor said, at this point, there is no credible evidence to suggest any potential safety or security threats.

“There is no credible evidence at the moment to suggest that any protests that may occur in Augusta will be anything other than peaceful. But based on what we saw last week at the U.S. Capitol, and like many of my fellow governors across the country, I am activating the National Guard out of an abundance of caution. Doing so allows them to be ready to act in the event their support is needed,” Mills said in a statement. “I fully respect the right of all Maine people to speak their minds in a peaceful and lawful manner, and I hope – and expect – that will be the case in the coming days, just as it has been in the past here in Maine.”

The Maine Department of Public Safety, through the Maine State Police and its Maine Information Analysis Center, continues to monitor intelligence and receive and analyze any relevant and credible information from the public and federal partners in order to maintain situational awareness and plan for potential events in Maine, the governor said.

In response to last week’s deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol, Capitol Police and Maine State Police have increased security at the State House.

The State House has been closed to the public since the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The building is only accessible to lawmakers, state government employees, or others with authorized key cards.

Capitol Police have further consolidated entrance points at the State House and the adjacent Cross Office Building and have established additional security screening procedures.

Mills said the Maine Department of Public Safety will continue to adjust protocols as needed.

